Joanna Awa of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, puts her ulu to good use carving Arctic char at the Iqaluit curling club April 22 in preparation for a Toonik Tyme feast. The feast, sponsored by the QIA, was followed by a dance and live music which featured Gideonie Joamie's band Kamaalukutaat opening for Baffin metal rockers Northern Haze. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)