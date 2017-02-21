Photo: Cape Dorset youth living large at Toronto exhibit

Larger than life: Cape Dorset artist Tommy Quvianaqtuliaq stands in front of his self-portrait with fellow artist Parr Josephee Feb. 19 at the Square One mall in Mississauga, Ont. Four Cape Dorset artists’ portraits were selected and blown up to appear in the Toronto-area exhibit, installed by Embassy of Imagination. The exhibit will raise money for the students' next youth art workshops, run by Embassy of Imagination artists Alexa Hatanaka and Patrick Thompson next summer in Kinngait. (PHOTO COURTESY OF A. HATANAKA)