Photo: Cape Dorset fire chief honoured for long service

Cape Dorset fire chief Paul Kowmagiaq, middle, wears his new 30-year service medal which he received Feb. 14. Kowmagiaq also got certificates from the Governor General of Canada and the Nunavut government for 20 and 30 years, respectively, as a volunteer firefighter. He is pictured here with Ted Cloutier, assistant fire marshal, Office of the Fire Marshal South Baffin, left, and Cape Dorset Mayor Padlaya Qiatsuk, on the right. (PHOTO BY ERIC LANGDON)