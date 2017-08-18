Photo: Cancer education in Tasiujaq

Nursing student Hélène Levesque with a poster displaying information about breast cancer, part of an event on Aug. 14 that drew about 100 people to a Walk for Life in Tasiujaq, Nunavik, to create awareness of cancer. "The nurses explained about cancer, two people shared their experience of having cancer. Then everyone took a candle and walked one kilometre in town up to the marina," nurse Josée Martineau said. (PHOTO BY JOSÉE MARTINEAU)