Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavik August 18, 2017 - 2:20 pm

Photo: Cancer education in Tasiujaq

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Nursing student Hélène Levesque with a poster displaying information about breast cancer, part of an event on Aug. 14 that drew about 100 people to a Walk for Life in Tasiujaq, Nunavik, to create awareness of cancer.
Nursing student Hélène Levesque with a poster displaying information about breast cancer, part of an event on Aug. 14 that drew about 100 people to a Walk for Life in Tasiujaq, Nunavik, to create awareness of cancer. "The nurses explained about cancer, two people shared their experience of having cancer. Then everyone took a candle and walked one kilometre in town up to the marina," nurse Josée Martineau said. (PHOTO BY JOSÉE MARTINEAU)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        