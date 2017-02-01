Photo: Pass me a big wrench—airport engine repair 101

This is not an afternoon job... Swiss International Airlines mechanics strip down an old engine, left, and prepare a new engine, right, for installation on a Boeing 777-300 that's been parked at the Iqaluit airport since Feb. 1. Flight 40, on its way from Zurich to Los Angeles, lost power in one of its engines forcing an emergency afternoon landing in Nunavut's capital. Passengers sat in the idling airline for nearly 12 hours until another Swiss International flight arrived from New York City Feb. 2 to take them to the U.S. The new engine, made by General Electric, provides 111,000 units of horsepower making it 1,000 times more powerful than a car. It arrived in Iqaluit via an enormous Antonov 124, a four-engine heavy-lift aircraft owned by Antonov Co. a Ukranian aircraft manufacturer. (PHOTO BY DARREN BROOKS)