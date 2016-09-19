Photo: Cambridge Bay weighs in on new Corrections Act

Lots of options: Nunavut's assistant deputy justice minister Yvonne Niego describes a proposed new "made-in-Nunavut" Corrections Act Sept. 15 to about a dozen residents of Cambridge Bay during a consultation on future changes to the act. Participants raised a number of issues at the meeting, including the need to incorporate Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit, improve restorative justice in communities and provide more re-integration support for offenders through an outpost camp network and community mentorship. Niego, who presented with senior policy analyst Mark Witzaney, also asked for input about the creation of an independent officer, similar to an ombudsman, who would hear complaints about the corrections system. A similar consultation followed in Kugluktuk Sept. 19 and one is planned Oct. 11 for Rankin Inlet. A second consultation is planned next month for Iqaluit and also Cape Dorset. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)