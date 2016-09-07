Photo: Cambridge Bay residents march to raise awareness about suicide

Marchers in bright T-shirts walk around Cambridge Bay Sept. 7 in an event marking the lead-up to Nunavut's Embrace Life Day, also World Suicide Prevention Day, Sept. 10. Speakers took to the microphone before the march to talk about the pain of feeling suicidal or of losing a family member. "The day I asked for help, it's like I entered a new chapter of my life," Thomas Kaohina, 23, told the crowd. Kaohina is now an accomplished Arctic games athlete. According to a document prepared by Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. last year, there were 29 suicides in Cambridge Bay between 1968 and 2014. Read more about the event later, on nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)