Photo: Cambridge Bay mourns passing of elder-in-residence

Cambridge Bay loses another beloved elder, Margaret Kabloonak Kitikingayuk Olahi Nakahok, who died Oct. 11. She was 79. Nakahok, shown here with her husband Matthew, to the left, was an active elder-in-residence at the Kitikmeot Heritage Society. With the KHS, she was able to share her traditional knowledge with younger people in the community and elsewhere in western Nunavut. The funeral of Nakahok, missed as a wife, mother, granny, sister, aunt and friend, took place in Cambridge Bay on Oct. 18. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE KHS)