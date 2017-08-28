Photo: Cambridge Bay dancers and drummers perform for Crystal Serenity

A performance to remember on board the Crystal Serenity: Cambridge Bay's Inuinnait drummers and dancers perform Aug. 28 on the plush Crystal Serenity, which anchored for the day outside the western Nunavut town. The visit marked the second time that the huge cruise ship, with 600 passengers, has stopped in Cambridge Bay on its way into the Northwest Passage.As was the case last year, the RRS Ernest Shackleton is accompanying the Crystal Serenity on its trip through the passage. The ship's next shore stop: Sept. 3 in Pond Inlet. (PHOTO BY CHRISTINA L'HEUREUX)