Photo: Cambridge Bay culture advocate wins language award

Julia Ogina, the culture, language and elders programming coordinator at the Kitikmeot Inuit Association, is honoured for her work promoting Inuktut at a Inuit Uqausinginnik Taiguusiliuqtiit conference in Cambridge Bay March 17. Ogina won IUT's Outstanding Achievement in Language Revitalization, handed out each year to recognize outstanding contributions to the development and preservation of the Inuit language. "She works tirelessly promoting Inuktut language use in the programs she delivers and in her daily life," said KIA president Stanley Anablak. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KIA)