Photo: Calling all breastfeeding mothers

Are you up for the breasfeeding challenge again this year? Cambridge Bay mom Kendall Aknavigak holds nine-month-old Tearza during Nunavut’s 2015 breastfeeding challenge, when the territory won first place in its category for having 203 mothers breastfeed during the competition. Nunavut’s health department is inviting breastfeeding moms to take part in this year’s competition, to be held Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. in communities across the territory—or, in the case of Cambridge Bay, from noon to 2 p.m. About six in 10 Nunavut women breastfeed their babies over some period of time, but only one in three babies are exclusively breastfed for the first six months of their lives, the period recommended by the World Health Organization. Breast milk helps to protect against sudden infant death syndrome, illnesses and infections, said Nunavut’s department of health, adding that breastfeeding is convenient, inexpensive and helps families become food secure. (FILE PHOTO)