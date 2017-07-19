Nunatsiaq Online
Photo: Building up Cape Dorset’s art community

Officials get a hard hat tour of the site of the new Kenojuak Cultural Centre in Cape Dorset earlier this month. Once completed, the new 10,000 square foot space will house a visitors' centre, art exhibition room, print shop and artist studios to replace the current Kinngait Studios and West Baffin Eskimo Cooperative, first built in 1959. The new centre is scheduled to open in mid-2018. (PHOTO BY CLAIRE FOUSSARD)
