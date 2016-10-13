Photo: Bryan Pearson’s last drive

Bryan Pearson’s last journey. A cross bearing the message “In loving memory/Robin, Valerie and Family” leans against a hearse driven by Jaffar Jabar of Qikiqtani Funeral Services, awaiting the end of a memorial service held Oct. 17 at the Iqaluit cadet hall. Pearson, who worked as Iqaluit’s undertaker for many years, sold the business to Jabar in 2010. Pearson’s original hearse is still parked by Pearson’s house on Apex Hill. Pearson, 82, Iqaluit's first mayor, died this past Oct. 12. Read about the memorial on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY JIM BELL)