Photo: Brunch for a cure

CIBC staff from Quebec and its local branch in Kuujjuaq pose in pink for the bank’s fifth annual Brunch for a Cure Sept. 18 at the Kuujjuaq Inn, an event to raise support and awareness for breast cancer. From left, Mustapha Metahri, Sébastien Lapointe, Diane Pitre and Charisel Lambino hosted the event with support from local organizations, raising a record-breaking $11,050—money that will be invested in breast cancer research. (PHOTO BY ISABELLE DUBOIS)