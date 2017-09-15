Photo: Bridging the gap, in Cambridge bay

Construction begins on a new bridge over Freshwater Creek in Cambridge Bay, seen here Sept. 14. Mayor Jeannie Ehaloak says the hamlet managed to secure multi-year funding to replace the Fresh Water Creek bridge and that the project includes roadwork to Mount Pelly and Ovayok Park. She said it would take two summers to complete. This new bridge will eventually replace the Bailey Bridge. (PHOTO BY DENISE LEBLEU IMAGES)