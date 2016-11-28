Photo: Blowing in the wind

Glencore Raglan’s 120-metre high wind turbine turns on the tundra outside its Nunavik mine site. The project has earned the company an award for the Best Use of Energy Storage (Electrical) at a mine site, handed out Nov. 21 at the Energy and Mines Renewables and Mining Awards in Toronto. Glencore Raglan was one of 13 mining projects across the globe that picked up awards that night for their investment in wind and solar technology. The three-megawatt turbine, installed in 2014, is coupled with a 1.8 megawatt wind energy storage device, which combined have saved the mine site 4.65 million litres of diesel consumption. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GLENCORE RAGLAN)