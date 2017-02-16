Photo: Big bird makes first landing in Hall Beach

That's a big bird to be landing on frozen gravel. Members of 429 Transport Squadron, from 8 Wing Trenton, landed a CC-177 Globemaster III in Hall Beach Feb. 11 marking the first time that huge cargo plane has successfully landed in that North Baffin community. The weekend visit was part of the squadron's efforts to improve operations in remote northern regions. The CC-177 has now successfully landed on five Arctic-area gravel runways, the others being CFS Alert, Resolute Bay, Cambridge Bay and Station Nord, Greenland. The Greenland stop, in early 2016, came after a request from Denmark for supplies delivery. With four engines and 40,440 pounds of thrust, the CC-177 can carry a payload of up to 72,727 kgs. (PHOTO BY NEIL WILLIAMS)