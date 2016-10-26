Photo: Beware of bears trick-or-treaters

Head down, ears low: nanuq knows who's the boss. A polar bear lumbers along on the north side of the point, east of Arviat by about four kilometres, Oct. 27. Bear monitors, firefighters and volunteers in the southern Hudson Bay community will be out in full force tonight, Halloween, to make sure kids can safely go door to door trick-or-treating. The Government of Nunavut issued a news release Oct. 28 reminding residents about safety at Halloween. They encourage children to trick-or-treat wtih an adult or older youth, to look both ways before street crossing, to carry flashlights or wear costumes that reflect light, to visit only well-lit homes and never to go inside a stranger's house. If you have to be out driving, take special care to watch for young goblins in search of candy. (PHOTO BY GORDY KIDLAPIK)