A delayed, but beautiful welcome to 2017: People in the Nunavik community of Salluit watch a spectacular fireworks display Jan. 6. First scheduled for Dec. 31, the fireworks were delayed due to poor weather and a large-scale search-and-rescue operation around the community for a missing man on a snowmobile, Steven Yuliusi, whose body was found Jan. 4. (PHOTO BY PATRICIA CAMERON)