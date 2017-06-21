Photo: Belugas are back

Nunatsiaq Online
Beluga whales swim in the Hudson Strait not far from the Nunavik community of Quaqtaq where Johnny Oovaut took this photo of a pod, using a drone. Hunters in Nunavik have started to harvest belugas migrating though the strait, subject complex beluga management plan, signed off in May with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, which gives a different weight to beluga whales depending on where they’re hunted. (PHOTO BY JOHNNY OOVAUT)
