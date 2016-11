The sun rises as Noel Jr. Kaludjak skins the polar bear he shot early Nov. 7 outside Coral Harbour. Kaludjak had some help skinning the animal, from fellow hunter Darryl Nakoolak, right, while 12-year-old Sammy Bruce, left watches and learns. The Kivalliq community was allocated 10 tags for polar bear harvests this year. (PHOTO BY NOEL KALUDJAK)