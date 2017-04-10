Photo: Batter, batter, swing! Inuktitut baseball in Iqaluit

Batter, batter swing! It was cold but bright April 15 when players gathered in Iqaluit to play a little Inuktitut baseball during the Nunavut capital's annual Toonik Tyme spring festival. Players can use a bone to hit the ball, instead of a bat, and the ball is softer than what's normally used for a game of softball. And you can get your opponent out by tagging them or hitting them with the ball. Toonik Tyme continues this week and on the weekend with uphill snowmobile races behind the Arctic Winter Games Complex, a cross-country race on the sea ice and the popular "Iqaluit idol" contest. See the Toonik Tyme website and Facebook page for details and updates. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)