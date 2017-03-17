Photo: Batten down the hatches again in Rankin Inlet

After a short break mid-week last week, Rankin Inlet is once again dealing with blizzard conditions. Here's a couple of Rankin Inlet residents helping a driver get free of a snow drift on March 17 which saw winds gusting to 74 km/h according to Environment Canada. Blizzard winds returned again Sunday and Monday with EC reporting winds gusting again to about 80 km/h March 20. With March 20 being the spring equinox, it appears spring is coming in like a lion, as the saying goes. Perhaps it will go out like a lamb. (PHOTO BY NOEL KALUDJAK)