Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavut April 07, 2017 - 8:20 am

Photo: Back to class in Kugaaruk

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Welcome to Grade 8: Elementary and high school students from Grades 1 through 9 returned to class at Kugaardjuq school in Kugaaruk April 10, six weeks after a fire destroyed the original school building. Here, Grade 8 students settle into class at the old hamlet centre's gym which was divided into classroom space for the remainder of the year. Other students were relocated to classroom space in the hamlet office and Catholic church basement. Kugaardjuq’s principal said all students should complete the 2016-17 school year by the end of the year, May 31. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF J. PANAG AND L. ANGUTINUNIRK)
Welcome to Grade 8: Elementary and high school students from Grades 1 through 9 returned to class at Kugaardjuq school in Kugaaruk April 10, six weeks after a fire destroyed the original school building. Here, Grade 8 students settle into class at the old hamlet centre's gym which was divided into classroom space for the remainder of the year. Other students were relocated to classroom space in the hamlet office and Catholic church basement. Kugaardjuq’s principal said all students should complete the 2016-17 school year by the end of the year, May 31. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF J. PANAG AND L. ANGUTINUNIRK)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        