Photo: Back to class in Kugaaruk

Welcome to Grade 8: Elementary and high school students from Grades 1 through 9 returned to class at Kugaardjuq school in Kugaaruk April 10, six weeks after a fire destroyed the original school building. Here, Grade 8 students settle into class at the old hamlet centre's gym which was divided into classroom space for the remainder of the year. Other students were relocated to classroom space in the hamlet office and Catholic church basement. Kugaardjuq’s principal said all students should complete the 2016-17 school year by the end of the year, May 31. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF J. PANAG AND L. ANGUTINUNIRK)