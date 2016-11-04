Photo: Aupaluk Ranger up for GG award

Aupaluk Canadian Ranger patrol member, Martin Scott, second from left, is the recipient of the Governor General's Order of Military Merit, which recognizes exceptional service by members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Scott is a master corporal and long-time leader of the patrol in Aupaluk, whose members are pictured here in 2013 when Scott won the Queen's Diamond Jubilee medal. He's among 46 recipients who'll receive the award at a Nov. 10 ceremony at Rideau Hall. (PHOTO BY YVES BERNIER/2CPRG)