Photo: Auditor General raps GN for inadequate health services

Nunavut health care staff get insufficient support to meet the needs of Nunavummiut, the Auditor General of Canada concluded in a sharp rebuke of the Department of Health for inadequate services, training and staffing at health centres across the territory. "In 2016, almost half of all positions within the Department of Health were vacant," principal investigator James McKenzie told reporters at Iqaluit's Arctic Hotel, while the report was being tabled at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly across the street March 7. Among other things, the Auditor General reports that key diagnostic training for staff, such as with X-rays, was lacking, and thus produced unreliable data to diagnose patients. According to the report, 45 per cent of 711 X-rays taken in audited community health centres during the 2014-15 fiscal year were of poor quality, "raising concerns about risks to patients, staff, and the Department." Health Minister George Hickes responded in a statement: "The Government of Nunavut is committed to providing quality health care services. This report reinforces the actions and direction already in place to improve health care delivery and services for Nunavummiut.” Read more later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca.