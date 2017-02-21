Photo: Arm up, point the toe, time for highland dancing

"Brush and point, brush and point." Ashleigh Wells, far right, a Grade 5 teacher at Nakasuk School in Iqaluit, leads her class of young ladies through the basics of highland dancing Jan. 19 in the Nakasuk library. Wells has been offering highland dance classes for four years and now has about 30 dancers in five separate classes, including a few boys. On this night, moms and dads watched through the glass. "We were just trying different activities and she liked this one," says Jason Akearok, father to Jaia, 7, in red skirt and black top. Salome Qaunaq, mother to Inuuya, 6, beside Jaia in black, said this is Inuuya's fourth year in the class. "She loves dancing and music and interracting with people so this is all three," Qaunaq said. See more photos on our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)