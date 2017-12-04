Photo: Arctic ice tells a story

Telling the Arctic's story, on ice: The Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa teamed up with the National Film Board of Canada to present "Beyond Ice," a unique interactive exhibit at the entrance to the museum's new Arctic gallery. Visitors who touch the ice pans trigger a short film, displayed on the ice, which showcases Arctic people, animals, plants, towns and sweeping landscapes. The Arctic Gallery, open to the public since June, is a multimedia experience guiding visitors through the region's ancient and recent past using hands-on displays and ample short videos featuring Inuit and non-Inuit storytellers. Those storytellers explain Inuit and Inuinnait culture and traditions, as well as modern research into climate change impacts on the northern environment and its peoples. See more photos on our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)