Photo: Arctic Bay photographer now a Postie favourite

Arctic Bay photographer Clare Kines has done it again: This aurora borealis image, which Kines shot in February 2016 near the airport runway in his North Baffin town, will grace a Canada Post stamp in 2018 as part of a series of 27 stamps featuring images from across Canada called From Far and Wide. Kines' stamp comes out on Jan. 15 and follows a Canada 150 stamp of Nunavut, released this past June, which features another of Kines' photographs, this one of his wife, Leah. "Of course, I'm elated. It's always a pleasant surprise that someone likes your work. I'm no different," he told Nunatsiaq News. Kines' grandfather, father and brother all worked as postmasters so his connection to Canada Post runs deep. The igloo in this photo was made by Jaaki Vuili, also of Arctic Bay. (PHOTO COURTESY CANADA POST)