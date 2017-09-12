Nunatsiaq Online
Photo: Arctic Bay landmark burns

All that remains Sept. 14 of an Arctic Bay landmark—built in 1941 by Canada and the United States as a meteorological station—are charred roof supports and walls. A fire destroyed the building overnight, Sept. 13 to Sept. 14. 2017. The Nunavut RCMP is investigating the cause of the fire.The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and was not connected to any power source. Due to the fire damage and for the safety of the public, the building will be demolished, the RCMP said Sept. 15. (PHOTO BY CLARE KINES)
