NEWS: Nunavut
September 08, 2017 - 7:30 am
Photo: Arctic Bay inaugurates new health centre
NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Arctic Bay drum dancer Terrance Alooloo entertains local residents and visitors at the inauguration of the community's new health centre Sept. 11. The new building replaces the community's original centre built in 1983, and includes new digital radiology equipment and training space for staff. The centre will also feature a a new five-plex residential unit to accommodate staff, set to open in October. (PHOTO BY RON WASSINK)