Photo: Aqpik Jam festival off to a sweet start in Kuujjuaq

Nunavut's Looee Nowdlak helps to kick off Aqpik Jam, Kuujjuaq's annual music and arts festival, Aug. 14. The festival, which runs to Aug. 17, is jam-packed with superstar northern and southern talent again this year. Monday's opening night show featured several Nunavik performers including Louisa Kanarjuak of Ivujivik, Willis and Derek Tagoona, Elisapie Isaac and Charlie Tarkirk. Upcoming perfomances include the Jerry Cans, Beatrice Deer and country music star Johnny Reid. See the Aqpik Jam Facebook page for the full line-up and check back on Nunatsiaqonline.ca for more photos throughout the week. (PHOTO BY ISABELLE DUBOIS)