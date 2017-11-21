Photo: Another storm closes Nunavut’s capital…again

Another stay-at-home day in Iqaluit on Saturday, Nov. 25: the fourth storm since late September swung into Nunavut's capital with a big snowfall, between 10 to 20 cm, and northwest winds gusting to 70 km/hr, according to Environment Canada. Snow and blowing snow moved into Iqaluit during the night, and by early in the morning the City of Iqaluit had issued yet another notice that municipal services were suspended, while snow drifted across roads, particularly in the Plateau neighbourhood. Businesses and the post office remained shut, while bake sales and sports events were cancelled. Northmart invited road-clearing crews to come and get free hot coffee. Municipal services were restored at about 6:45 p.m. (PHOTO COURTESY OF CONNIE NOWDLUK)