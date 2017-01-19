Photo: Angry Inuk documentary a fan favourite

Iqaluit filmmaker Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, second from left, poses with some cast and crew members of her 2016 documentary Angry Inuk, which explores the seal hunt from an Inuit perspective. The Toronto International Film Festival named the documentary among Canada’s Top Ten People’s Choice Awards Jan. 23. “Thank you to everyone who came out and saw it, and was willing to open their hearts and minds to a perspective they hadn’t seen before,” Arnaquq-Baril said in a video response to the news. The festival’s top ten films are set to tour a handful of Canadian cities later this year. (IMAGE COURTESY OF Q. ELLSWORTH)