Photo: And the race is on for Nunavut’s next premier

Nunavut's leadership forum, which will decide the government for Nunavut's fifth assembly, was quick out of the gate, Nov. 17, with the acclamation of Tununiq MLA-elect Joe Enook, as the next Speaker of the House. "Let's get to work," Enook said as he took over presiding duties of the forum. Four candidates were nominated for the position of premier: Arviat's Joe Savikataaq, Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet's Cathy Towtongie, Aivilik's Patterk Netser and Aggu's Paul Quassa. The forum will continue over the course of the day with speeches by each candidate, followed by questions from MLA-elects, and the appointment of members to cabinet. Follow nunatsiaqonline.ca for updates. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)