Photo: Ancient Arctic Bay kayaker lives again, at museum

You can almost hear him breathing. Meet Nuvumiutaq, a replica of an 800-year-old Thule man whose remains were found near Arctic Bay in 1959. He looks out from an Arctic landscape at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec, March 26. Scientists at the museum studied the remains and, with the help of Arctic Bay residents and elders, and a replica specialist from France, resurrected the man to be part of a new Indigenous peoples exhibit set to open this July for Canada's 150th birthday. Last weekend, they invited some Arctic Bay guests for a sneak peak. Read story later on nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY COURTNEY EDGAR)