Photo: Anawaks raise Inuit values at suicide conference

Nunavut elder, politician and suicide prevention advocate Jack Anawak leads a workshop with his wife Caroline during the CASP conference at Iqaluit's Inuksuk High School Oct. 28. The pair presented on Inuit values and the ultra-high suicide statistics in Nunavut, especially the eastern Arctic, since the territory's creation in 1999. Caroline Anawak encouraged the 40-odd listeners, half of whom were Inuit, to focus their anger into activism. Jack Anawak is one of the many co-founders of CASP and is on the organization's board of directors. He has lost three brothers to suicide and says Inuit values and beliefs sustain him. The national CASP conference wraps up today in Iqaluit. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)