Lindsey Qangup of Pond Inlet, Jalen Tagoona of Baker Lake and Natalie Maerzluft of Iqaluit pose for a photo at the RCMP’s depot youth camp, hosted this year in Regina, Sask., Aug. 5 to Aug. 12. The three Nunavummiut teens were among about 30 Canadian youth to participate in the annual event, which offers an introduction to policing with the force. (PHOTO COURTESY OF RCMP)