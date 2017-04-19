Photo: An award-winning resting place

If you've ever been to visit a loved one at the new Iqaluit cemetery in Apex, and looked out into Tarr Inlet, you may have enjoyed a peaceful, restful feeling. That feeling helped earn the $1.33 million cemetery, completed two years ago, a 2017 Canadian Society of Landscape Architects' National Award of Excellence. "The Iqaluit cemetery was purposefully designed to transform the community's perception of what a cemetery can and should be," says Lees and Associates, the company that designed the landscaping, on announcing the award. The cemetery was among several projects in Canada to win in the "small-scale public landscapes designed by a landscape architect" catetory. While the view and design may be award-worthy, the cemetery has suffered repeated criticism because of unstable, slumping ground and spring flooding. (FILE PHOTO)