Photo: An aerial view of the elusive bowhead

WWF-Canada has captured new and rare footage of bowhead whales in the Canadian and Greenlandic Arctic—footage designed to help researchers and the public get a closer look at the world’s longest-living mammal. Scientists estimate bowhead whales live up to 200 years, spending their summers in the open water of Cumberland Sound feeding on zooplankton, before heading south to Hudson Strait for the winter. WWF-Canada funded the project with the help of VDOS Global. which shot the aerial drone footage, and other partners: LGL Limited, the University of British Columbia and the federal department of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. You can watch drone video footage of the bowheads here: https://vimeo.com/184039880/3e6dc4ac01. (WWF-CANADA HANDOUT PHOTO)