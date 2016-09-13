Photo: All the world’s a stage, even in Nunavut

Nunatsiaq Online
Iqaluit children perform at Inuksuk High School Sept. 11 at the culmination of a two-week workshop on theatrical and musical skills. Youth and adults collaborated in separate groups to come up with an original script to perform, partly to music. Gwenna Fairchild-Taylor, a trained opera singer from Toronto and daughter of local lawyer Tamara Fairchild, returned to Iqaluit for the second year to run the popular workshop. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)
