Photo: All in a day’s work… Kimmirut elder passes on traditional skills

Joannie Ikkidluak, an elder from Kimmirut, emerges from an igluvigak he made March 2 to help students, such as the Terry Jr. Kolola, above, learn traditional skills. Ikkidluak suggested the iglu-making activity as part of Inuktitut language week at Qaqqalik School, a Kindergarten to Grade 12 school in Kimmirut. The week featured a number of extra-curricular activities focusing on language, music, dancing and Inuit Qaujimjatuqangit such as on-the-land skills and sewing. (PHOTO BY PUDLOO PITSIULAK)