Arctic Bay residents, from left, Canadian Ranger Samson Ejangiaq, Mayor Geela Arnauyumayuq and cadets Ashley Kalluk and LCpl Cameron Ejangiaq listen to Executive Officer Wills explain the features of HMCS Shawinigan’s sweep deck Sept. 6. The coastal defence vessel stopped in the High Arctic community this week en route to a hydrographic survey planned near King WIlliam Island. (PHOTO BY CLARE KINES)