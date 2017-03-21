Photo: Alcohol harm reduction campaign rolled out in Cambridge Bay

Nunavut Finance Minister Keith Peterson, second from right, in Cambridge Bay March 22 for the launch of the Government of Nunavut "Let's Be Aware" campaign, which promotes harm reduction through moderate alcohol consumption. A photo on the campaign's website www.responsiblenunavut.ca shows three women at a bar or restaurant with the words, "I stopped at two drinks last night... so that I can start our trip this morning." The GN plans to hold information sessions about the campaign in Iqaluit, Cape Dorset, Baker Lake and Rankin Inlet. At the campaign launch, from left: Cambridge Bay Mayor Jeannie Ehaloak, RCMP Sgt. Jean-Guy Lalonde, the hamlet's SAO, Marla Limousin, Janet Stafford-Brenton of the Community Wellness Centre, Solomon Bucknor, regional manager for the Mental Health and Addictions Program, Peterson, and Trisha Makpah from the Nunavut liquor management division. (PHOTO COURTESY GN)