Photo: Alcohol evolution… new beer-wine store opens in Iqaluit

Nunavut's relationship with alcohol evolves yet again. Finance Minister Keith Peterson hands over his ID card to purchase 12 beer at Iqaluit's new beer and wine store, Sept. 6, during a media event in advance of the store's opening to the public at 12:30 p.m.. "Its been a long journey in the making," Peterson said. "We believe this is the right way to go in the evolution of the territory." The small store, attached to Iqaluit's Liquor Warehouse near the airport, is still unfinished on the outside, but about 20 people can fit comfortably in line inside. Customers can choose their items from a list provided on television screens along the wall while staff work behind a counter to prepare orders. Twelve beer cost between $30 and $40, depending on the brand, while the store's selection of mostly Canadian wines cost between $15 and $20 per bottle. Read more later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)