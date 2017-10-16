Photo: Aiviq for everyone!

"Get your tubs and bags ready!" That's what Iqalungmiut saw on a Facebook post announcing a successful recent walrus harvest in Nunavut's capital. After the animals were cleared for consumption—meaning they are free of parasites—community members gathered at the city's breakwater in the late afternoon Oct. 17 to get their share of the meat. Six walrus heads were piled at the back of a boat called "Black Jet." The weather was poor over the weekend so it took two trips out for hunters to complete the harvest, the online message said. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)