Photo: After 19 days, the kings of mushing in Nunavik take their crowns

Nunavimmiut hoist this year’s Ivakkak dog sled race winners as they arrive in Ivujivik April 15: Puvirnituq musher Aisa Surusilak and his partner Aipilie Qumaluk finished in first place with a total race time of 60 hours and 19 minutes. The 2017 race was tight. Ivakkak’s second place mushers Peter “Boy” Ittukallak and Putugu Iqiquq finished just three minutes behind the winners at 60 hours and 22 minutes. It took mushers a full 19 days to complete this year's race, which left Umiujaq March 28. Read more about the final results later this week at Nunatsiaqonline.ca (PHOTO BY P. DUNNIGAN/MAKIVIK)