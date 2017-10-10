Photo: Advance voting starts today for Nunavut election

Keen to make your vote count toward the next crop of territorial politicians? Advance voting starts today, Oct. 16, and ends 10 days from now, Oct. 26, prior to the general election on Oct. 30. These advance polls are only available in communities that have an Office of the Returning Officer so check www.electionsnunavut.nu.ca to confirm. Advance polls are open from noon to 7 p.m. local time. To vote, you need to be on the voters list, which you can view at the office of the Returning Officer. If you are not registered to vote, you can register when you vote. In communities without a returning officer's office, you can vote one week before the election on Oct. 23, from noon to 7 p.m. Under specified circumstances, you can also mail in your ballot, have someone visit your home so you can vote, and even vote by radio or satellite phone. Find all those details on the Elections Nunavut website. (FILE PHOTO)