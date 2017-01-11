Photo: Adding some sparkle to the Arctic landscape

Lily Kigutaq braves the -35C chill Jan. 13 to get this scenic evening shot in front of King George V mountain outside of Arctic Bay. The photo was taken to celebrate Kigutaq's third-place finish in the Miss Arctic Bay contest, hosted in the north Baffin community earlier this month. Jennifer Pauloosie placed second in the competition, while Tina Attagutaluk took first place. (PHOTO BY JACK WILLIE)