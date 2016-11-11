Photo: ACYF welcomes new chairperson

The Arctic Children and Youth Foundation (ACYF) has a new interim chairperson: Udloriak Hanson, pictured here at Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. meetings in Iqaluit in September. Hanson, who has served as a member on the ACYF’s board since 2015, replaces outgoing chair Melissa Irwin. The ACYF was founded in 2005 by Mary Simon to create representation for Arctic Children and Youth. The foundation welcomes Hanson to the role at a time when the ACYF is looking to establish a child advocacy centre in Iqaluit. (FILE PHOTO)